F1

Lewis Hamilton powers to pole at Tuscan Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc kept Ferrari's head up for its 1,000th world championship grand prix, qualifying fifth at a track owned by the Italian team.

Reuters
12 September, 2020 19:51 IST
Reuters
12 September, 2020 19:51 IST

Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the first Tuscan Grand Prix at Italy's Mugello circuit on Saturday with Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas joining him on the front row.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified third with team mate Alexander Albon fourth.

Charles Leclerc kept Ferrari's head up for its 1,000th world championship grand prix, qualifying fifth at a track owned by the Italian team. Sebastian Vettel qualified 14th in the other Ferrari.

(More to follow...)

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

Latest updates

IPL Interviews

IPL Videos

Fixtures

IPL Pictures

IPL Features

IPL Quiz

My IPL
IPL Special

  Dugout videos