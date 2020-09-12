Home F1 Lewis Hamilton powers to pole at Tuscan Grand Prix Charles Leclerc kept Ferrari's head up for its 1,000th world championship grand prix, qualifying fifth at a track owned by the Italian team. Reuters 12 September, 2020 19:51 IST Reuters 12 September, 2020 19:51 IST Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the first Tuscan Grand Prix at Italy's Mugello circuit on Saturday with Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas joining him on the front row.Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified third with team mate Alexander Albon fourth.Charles Leclerc kept Ferrari's head up for its 1,000th world championship grand prix, qualifying fifth at a track owned by the Italian team. Sebastian Vettel qualified 14th in the other Ferrari.(More to follow...) Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos