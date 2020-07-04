Home F1 Bottas pips Hamilton for pole at Austrian Grand Prix Valtteri Bottas put Mercedes on pole position for the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix with six times world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton alongside on the front row. Reuters SPIELBERG 04 July, 2020 19:59 IST Valtteri Bottas ahead of the final practice of Austrian Grand Prix. - Getty Images Reuters SPIELBERG 04 July, 2020 19:59 IST Finland's Valtteri Bottas put Mercedes on pole position for the season-opening Austrian Formula One Grand Prix with six times world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton alongside on the front row.The front row lockout was a record-equalling 65th for champions Mercedes.Red Bull's Max Verstappen, winner of the past two Austrian Grands Prix, qualified third with McLaren's Lando Norris starting fourth. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos