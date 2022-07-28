F1

F1 world reacts to Sebastian Vettel retirement

The motorsport world paid tribute to Sebastian Vettel after the four-time Formula One world champion announced that he’ll retire at the end of the 2022 season.

Team Sportstar
28 July, 2022 19:20 IST
28 July, 2022 19:20 IST
FILE PHOTO: Sebastian Vettel

FILE PHOTO: Sebastian Vettel | Photo Credit: AP

The motorsport world paid tribute to Sebastian Vettel after the four-time Formula One world champion announced that he’ll retire at the end of the 2022 season.

The motorsport world paid tribute to Sebastian Vettel after the four-time Formula One world champion on Thursday announced his retirement from the sport at the end of the 2022 season.

In a video on Instagram, Vettel said, “I hereby announce my retirement from Formula One by the end of the 2022 season.”

The 35-year-old Vettel, who currently drives for Aston Martin, won four consecutive titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013. He had made his F1 debut, driving for BMW Sauber at the 2006 Turkish Grand Prix.

Vettel also had stints at Toro Rosso and Ferrari.

Here is a compilation of tweets from the FIA President, former drivers and some of Vettel’s greatest rivals:

Read more stories on F1.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

F1 2022 season so far: How have teammates fared against each other?

Abu Dhabi GP Preview: Hamilton, Verstappen head towards final F1 showdown

Monza GP: Lewis Hamilton escapes serious injury thanks to halo

George Russell joins Lewis Hamilton in all-British Mercedes line-up in 2022

Slide shows

In pictures: Zhou Guanyu's horrifying crash in the opening lap of the British Grand Prix

In pictures: 2020 Austrian Grand Prix

Remembering Niki Lauda: 5 moments from a stellar career

British GP: Stars at Silverstone

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us