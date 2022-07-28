The motorsport world paid tribute to Sebastian Vettel after the four-time Formula One world champion on Thursday announced his retirement from the sport at the end of the 2022 season.

In a video on Instagram, Vettel said, “I hereby announce my retirement from Formula One by the end of the 2022 season.”

The 35-year-old Vettel, who currently drives for Aston Martin, won four consecutive titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013. He had made his F1 debut, driving for BMW Sauber at the 2006 Turkish Grand Prix.

Vettel also had stints at Toro Rosso and Ferrari.

Here is a compilation of tweets from the FIA President, former drivers and some of Vettel’s greatest rivals:

As Sebastian Vettel has just announced his retirement at the end of 2022, I would like to pay tribute to his fantastic career with 4 @FIA @F1 World Driver's Championships & 53 wins. Thank you Sebastian for all that you brought to our sport! I wish you all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/mQIU795ngV — Mohammed Ben Sulayem (@Ben_Sulayem) July 28, 2022

Seb, it's been an honour to call you a competitor and an ever greater honour to call you my friend. Leaving this sport better than you found it is always the goal. I have no doubt that whatever comes next for you will be exciting, meaningful, and rewarding. Love you, man. pic.twitter.com/eHVmOpov2m — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 28, 2022

Enjoy your retirement Seb, you're a true F1 legend! You'll be missed mate. pic.twitter.com/TgWJA6i2vq — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) July 28, 2022

Thank you for everything you've contributed to the sport we both love, I can't wait for our last races together. Thank you, Seb - you're an inspiration pic.twitter.com/oGEN4YLwHX — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) July 28, 2022

An incredible career and one of the best driver I've raced with. And Seb is one of the best person you can meet. F1 will miss you my friend https://t.co/oYGMcykwxW — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) July 28, 2022

Farewell Seb, It's been an absolute pleasure and privilege to witness your F1 career and many successes. Congratulations on everything and good luck with the next chapter of your life, and I'm sure we'll be hearing much more from you. MB https://t.co/rBKbjNrrFa — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) July 28, 2022

THANK YOU SEB!!



Let's finish this season on a high with some proper racing!!



-#Carlossainz pic.twitter.com/Sl5GCjzrab — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) July 28, 2022