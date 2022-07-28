The motorsport world paid tribute to Sebastian Vettel after the four-time Formula One world champion on Thursday announced his retirement from the sport at the end of the 2022 season.
In a video on Instagram, Vettel said, “I hereby announce my retirement from Formula One by the end of the 2022 season.”
The 35-year-old Vettel, who currently drives for Aston Martin, won four consecutive titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013. He had made his F1 debut, driving for BMW Sauber at the 2006 Turkish Grand Prix.
Vettel also had stints at Toro Rosso and Ferrari.
Here is a compilation of tweets from the FIA President, former drivers and some of Vettel’s greatest rivals: