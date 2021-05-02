Home F1 Williams have a real chance to score, says Russell Russell qualified 11th in Portugal in his Williams team's best qualifying performance since 2018. Reuters 02 May, 2021 11:12 IST George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Williams Racing FW43B Mercedes on track in Portimao, Portugal. - Getty Images Reuters 02 May, 2021 11:12 IST George Russell gave Williams its best qualifying performance since 2018 at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Saturday and said the struggling former champion had a real chance of ending its scoring drought on Sunday.The team, which was dominant in the 1980s and 1990s, has not scored a point since 2019."I’d say our race pace looks stronger than our qualifying pace, to be honest," said Russell, who will start 11th on the grid at the Algarve circuit.READ: Bottas takes pole for Portugal Grand Prix"We've got the quickest car in a straight line which will help us to defend or attack."We need to make a clean start. We qualified 12th last time (at Imola) and were in a points-paying position for the majority. We’ve got a chance, so let’s see what happens," he said.Russell crashed out of the previous race in Imola after trying to overtake Mercedes Valtteri Bottas, on pole in Portugal, for ninth place. The pair collided, ending the race for both of them.READ: Russell says relations with Wolff undamaged by Imola crashThe Briton has yet to score for Williams but did open his account last year when he finished ninth for Mercedes in Bahrain as a stand-in for Lewis Hamilton after seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton tested positive for COVID-19.He might have won that race but for a bungled pitstop by the team and then a late puncture."We’re on the medium tyre for the start tomorrow," said Russell. "The rivals around us who are ahead will be on the softs, which is not a great race tyre. So we’re in a great position."We have the straight-line speed. The guys behind us will really struggle to overtake us, so eyes forward and maximum attack." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.