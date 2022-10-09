Sixteen Indians qualify for FIA Rally Star Asia-Pacific Final

Sixteen Indians will participate in the FIA Rally Star Asia-Pacific Final which will be held between October 10-12 at the Madras International Circuit.

The home contingent includes two wild cards in Pragathi Gowda and Tarushi Vikram, besides those who made it via Slalom and Digital qualifiers held in various Indian cities recently.

Overall, 50 competitors, including seven females, have made it to the final after qualifying stages run by the National Sporting Authorities in nine countries of the Asia-Pacific region - Australia, China, Hong Kong S.A.R., China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Sri Lanka.

Four-member jury of FIA Rally Director Andrew Wheatley (Chairman), Pernilla Solberg, Maciej Woda and Guy Botterill (Driver Advisor) will identify the champion. The competition includes all participants sharing two identical TN5 Cross Cars. After two days of elimination process, 12 will be short-listed for the final runs over 1,900 metres on the last day. The jury will take into account these and earlier stage performances and their performances during an interview. The results of a physical assessment taking place during Stage 3 and made up of a running session and a reflex test will also be considered in deciding the FIA Rally Star Asia-Pacific Final winner.

The Asia-Pacific winner will join the other continental finals champions. The last spot in the FIA Rally Star Training Season will go to the winner of the Women’s Final, which is due to take place early next year.

The winner of the FIA Rally Star Asia-Pacific Final will be representing the region in the 2023 FIA Rally Star Training Season.

At the end of 2023, the best four FIA Rally Star Team members are rewarded with a season in the FIA Junior WRC Championship in 2024. For 2025, three drivers go forward into a second Junior WRC season. And if one of the FIA Rally Star Team members wins the title, they secure a WRC2 campaign in a Rally2 car for 2026 with a Rally1 drive their next target.