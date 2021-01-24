Team TVS Racing strikes it rich

Team TVS Racing dominated the third round of the FMSCI MRF MoGrip INRC Rally of Coimbatore for two wheelers, organised by Coimbatore Auto Sports Club, at the Kethanur windmill farm here on Sunday.

TVS Racing's boys lived up to their expectations winning just about everything that came their way. Samuel Jacob was the man of the moment. He showed promise in the earlier rounds and came up with yet another gutsy show to emerge the overall winner and the Group A Pro Expert class.

The rider from Uduppi registered the lowest penalty of 01:01:03.089 to finish on top. J. Imran Pasha put up a stellar show as well with a 01:01:39.601. It paid off as he bagged the overall runner.

National Racing Championship: Sandeep has the last laugh, perfect 12 for Amir

The track was fast and it did test the riders and their machines. But both Samuel and Pasha handled the stages one better for the top two slots. “There were many challenging aspects that did test our abilities. Also, the event ran as per the clock and without any delay,” said Samuel.

The total distance was approximately 80.22kms with the distance of the Special Stage being 67kms. Local lad K. Saravanakumar won the Star of Tamil Nadu category run exclusively for riders from this part of the State.

Deeban Kumar, District Manager (Coimbatore), MRF Limited, the Chief Guest of the day, gave away the prizes.

The results

Overall: 1. Samuel Jacob (TVS Racing) 01:01:03.089; 2. J. Imran Pasha (TVS Racing) 01:01:39.601; 3. R. Nataraj (TVS Racing) 01:02:28.714.