Motorsport

Logan Sargeant joining Formula 1 grid in 2023

Sargeant will become the first American driver to race in the Formula 1 since Alexander Rossi in 2015.

Reuters
23 October, 2022 00:52 IST
Sargeant sits third in the Formula 2 Championship standings to finish sixth or higher to collect his FIA super license.

Logan Sargeant is set to race for Williams next season, becoming the first American driver on the Formula One grid since 2015.

The move was confirmed Saturday by team boss Jost Capito.

It’s not a done deal, however, as Sargeant currently has 28 points and needs to reach 40 on his FIA super license to qualify for the move.

He sits third in the Formula 2 Championship standings and would have to finish sixth or higher to collect the remaining points he needs, according to ESPN.

Sargeant, 21, would replace the outgoing Nicholas Latifi. Alexander Albon is Williams’ other F1 driver.

Alexander Rossi was the last American driver to compete in F1 from 2014-15.

