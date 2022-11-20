Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel’s final race, LIVE updates: Verstappen leads; Leclerc and Sainz in podium places

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Lap 37/58

Perez is given the target of making it to the second place, currently 18 second ahead of him.

Lap 36/58

Perez gets the fastest lap on the fresh tyres at 1:29.212. Leclerc and Verstappen might be switching to a one stop strategy. Ricciardo up to 11th now as Albon pits.

Lap 35/58

Verstappen is asked to be kinder to his tyres. His gap is over 5 seconds up front to Leclerc. Vettel up to 14th now. Albon and Ricciardo in a battle for 11th place.

Lap 34/58

Perez takes the pit stop and the Tifossi decide to keep Leclerc out on the track. He moves to second while Perez comes out in sixth place.

Lap 33/58

Sainz relays the message that he is struggling with the tyres. Leclerc meanwhile is nearing the DRS 1 second range to Perez.

Lap 32/58

Russell is asked his opinion on another pit stop and he clearly refuses. The window is estimated at 32-39 laps for the second stop on the hard tyre. He has a five second penalty to serve to as well.

Lap 31/58

Ricciardo is up to 12th now. Leclerc with another fastest lap. Alonso’s retirement means that Ocon will finish ahead of him in the drivers championship.

Lap 30/58

Red Bull is 1-2, Ferrari 3-4 and Mercedes 5-6. The positions will ensure that Ferrari takes the 2nd spot in the constructors championship. Vettel moves to 15th now.

Lap 29/58

Vettel starts his charge and he takes past Gasly for 16th place. Leclerc just got the fastest lap at 1:29.744. Leclerc is keeping his pace better than Perez. An interesting battle is about to follow.

Lap 28/58

Alonso goes to the pit. He’s the last one to enter the pit. And his mechanical unit has gone kaput. He is out of the race. That’s the end of his season.

Lap 27/58

Leclerc continues to cover the gap to Perez, and the meter says he might be in striking distance in six laps. The difference is over three seconds now.

Lap 26/58

Mick Schumacher overtakes Magnussen. Vettel finally gets his pit stop. Comes out in the 19th position and with Hard compound tyres.

Lap 25/58

Norris takes off in the slip stream with the help of DRS and overtakes Vettel. The German is yet to pit. He is angry about the decision from his team. Ricciardo moves to 16th meanwhile.

Lap 24/58

Tsunoda and Alonso in a battle for the 12th place. The Japanese stays ahead but Alonso gets ahead just on the end of the lap.

Lap 23/58

Hamilton moves to the sixth place with an overtake on Vettel. Bottas falls to 13th place, behind Tsunoda and Alonso.

Lap 22/58

In the bottom half, Ricciardo’s nightmare continues as he is 18th at the moment. Ferrari cars locked in a battle for the third place. Sainz has the DRS but is not able to squeeze past. Russell fifth now.

Lap 21/58

Verstappen takes the pit stop which allows Leclerc to take the lead. Sainz finally gets past Vettel. 5 second penalty for an unsafe release. Leclerc takes the pit towards the close of the lap.

Lap 20/58

Verstappen complains about his front right tyre on the radio. Alonso goes to the pit. Vettel continues to frustrate Sainz.

Lap 19/58

Hamilton in the pit. He is out within 2.3 seconds and there seems to be no floor damage to his chassis. He comes out in ninth place. Sainz overtakes Alonso into the fifth place. Vettel would be Sainz’s next target.

Lap 18/58

Russell lands the fastest lap with a timing of 1:29.864. He moves to eighth, overtaking Ricciardo. Verstappen still choosing to stay on the track.

Lap 17/58

Russell and Norris nearly collided on the exit. Sainz called to the pit by Ferrari - the first among the Top 3 to go to the pit. Vettel is now sixth.

Lap 16/58

Perez, Norris and Russell make an appearance on the pit. Hard seems to be the compound of choice for now. Perez sandwiched between Alonso and Vettel after his pit exit.

Lap 15/58

Ocon takes the pit stop. He comes out with the hard tyres. Vettel and Alonso move one places ahead. Verstappen extends his lead to over six seconds.

Lap 14/58

Stroll takes the early pit stop and joins the grid on the 19th spot. Battle for eighth place still raging. Alonso has also gotten closer now.

Lap 13/58

Hamilton again says there is something wrong with the car to his team on the radio. His pace has been degrading with every lap as well. He already has two strikes for track limits.

Lap 12/58

Verstappen in cruise control mode. He is more than three seconds ahead his teammate Perez. Leclerc is third, another three seconds behind second-placed Mexican. Ocon and Vettel again go at each other. Ocon hangs on for the eighth place.

Lap 11/58

Hamilton suspects damage to the chassis from when he went off track. His team assures there is none.

Lap 10/58

Vettel still behind Ocon. Alonso is also hanging around in 10th place to grab the spoils. Russell goes more than a second ahead of his teammate.

Lap 9/58

Russell was told he is free to race. He picks the slip stream and takes over his teammate. The battle not over yet as Hamilton remains within one second. “I’m losing power man,” Hamilton tells on the radio.

Lap 8/58

Mick Schumacher leaps past Gasly to the 16th spot. Gasly seems to be struggling on the soft tyres. Sainz goes past Hamilton. Mercedes occupy 5th and 6th now. Vettel and Ocon too vie for the eighth place.

Lap 7/58

Sainz and Hamilton in a nice battle for the fourth position. The Mercedes man hangs on for the moment. Hamilton went off the track on the lap

Lap 6/58

Vettel remains in the ninth place and Ocon is ahead of him. Alonso makes the Top 10 for the moment. Russell tries to attempt an overtake on Sainz on Turn 8 but the move yields nothing.

Lap 5/58

Hamilton takes the DRS advantage to make an advance on the Ferrari ahead of him. Sainz holds on the first attempt but had to cede on the next one.

Lap 4/58

Stewards investigating the Leclerc-Hamilton event in the opening lap. And it seems like the British driver has been asked to give the position back to Sainz. Hamilton had gone out of the track to get in the fourth place. He now is fifth.

Lap 3/58

Lando Norris has moved one place to the sixth position. The Drag Reduction System is active now. Some overtaking moves between the top two but positions remain unchanged.

Lap 2/58

The first three is Verstappen, Perez and Leclerc. The midfield is tight and competitive. Ricciardo has dropped multiple places and is 13th at the moment.

Lights Out! Off we go

Perez got the better start but Verstappen sticks to his line to maintain his position. Hamilton managed to squeeze into the first three only to be pipped by Leclerc. He had to go off the track to prevent a collision. Sainz sits fifth Russell has slipped down to seventh.

Warm Up for the drivers

The cars are on their way for the formation lap. The drivers usually do this to test their tyres and the working of the entire car. Just the final one-lap run before the race.

Tyres for the race

The tyres in use at the Yas Marina Circuit will be C5, C4, and C3 compounds.

Moments away from Lights Out!

The race will begin at 6:30 PM IST. The drivers are in their cars at the moment, and surrounded by the frenzy of the team crew preparations.

Drivers Standings

Max Verstappen leads the championship with 429 points. He has already won the title. Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez are tied on 290 points and will be vying for the 2nd place. Russell and Hamilton complete the Top 5 with 265 and 240 points, respectively.

Race Grid

Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz Lewis Hamilton George Russell Lando Norris Estaban Ocon Sebastian Vettel Daniel Ricciardo Fernando Alonso Yuki Tsunoda Mick Schmacher Lance Stroll Zhou Guanyu Kevin Magnussen Pierre Gasly Valtteri Bottas Alex Albon Nicolas Latifi

Some of Vettel’s records

Most consecutive race wins - 9

Most poles in a season - 15

Vettel’s farewell

The German racer, a four-time world champion will bow out of Formula 1 after Sunday. From 298 starts, Vettel managed 53 wins and 122 podium finishes.

PREVIEW

Max Verstappen seized the final pole position of the year with a blistering lap in qualifying for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday ahead of team mate Sergio Perez, who completed a front-row lockout for Red Bull.

Verstappen lapped the floodlit track in one minute 23.824 seconds.

Perez was 0.228 seconds off the double world champion’s pace but pipped Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc, with the pair level on points and locked in a hard-fought battle for second place in the standings.

Carlos Sainz will line up fourth on the second row alongside Ferrari team mate Leclerc. Lewis Hamilton in fifth led team mate George Russell in a Mercedes third-row lockout.

The spotlight will, however, be on Sebastian Vettel. The German will be featuring in the final race of his career. Vettel was among the stars of the evening, and took ninth for Aston Martin on his qualifying swansong.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar from 6:20 PM IST on Sunday.