Formula 1: AlphaTauri announces de Vries as Gasly replacement

Formula 1 side Scuderia AlphaTauri announced on Saturday that Dutch driver Nyck de Vries will join the team for the season, replacing Pierre Gasly who joined Aston Marin.

De Vries had begun his official F1 racing career at the Italian Grand Prix earlier this year for Williams, following a stand-in appearance for Alex Albon, and finished a strong ninth to gain two points.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining Scuderia AlphaTauri for 2023 and I want to thank both Red Bull and the team for giving me the opportunity to drive in F1,” said the 27-year-old driver.

De Vries will join Yuki Tsunoda in the sister side of Red Bull Reacing, while current driver Pierre Gasly is heading to Alpine Racing to replace Fernando Alonso, who jumped ship to Aston Martin.

Speaking of his new signing AlphaTauri Team Principal Franz Tost said, “We are pleased to start a new chapter with Nyck, who’s very much welcome at Scuderia AlphaTauri. He is a very high skilled driver, as he won in all the categories he competed in, with many races and championships under his belt. His last big success was winning the Formula E World Championship, and this is clear evidence that he is a very competitive driver, who deserves a seat in F1.

“I am looking forward to seeing him in our car and I’m confident that with Yuki and Nyck we will have a very strong driver line up for 2023.”