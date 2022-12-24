Motorsport

Former Formula 1 driver Philipe Streiff dies aged 67

The French driver competed in 53 races over his F1 career and finished on the podium once.

AFP
The French driver competed for the Renault F1 team.

The French driver competed for the Renault F1 team.

The French driver competed in 53 races over his F1 career and finished on the podium once.

Former Formula One driver Philippe Streiff has died aged 67, the organisation announced on Saturday.

Frenchman Streiff, who competed in 53 Grand Prix races, was paralysed in 1989 after an accident during a testing session in Brasil.

Streiff had managed one podium finish in his career and had also competed in the Le Mans 24 hours endurance race.

“I am saddened to hear that Philippe Streiff has passed away. He showed incredible guts and determination throughout his life,” Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali said on Twitter.

“The way he overcame his accident and rebuilt his life was inspirational. We all send our condolences to his family at this sad time,” he added.

