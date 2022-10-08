Motorsport

Formula 1: Pierre Gasly to join Alpine from 2023 season

Frenchman Gasly will replace Fernando Alonso who will join Aston Martin next season while seat vacated by Gasly at AlphaTauri will be filled by Dutchman Nyck de Vries.

Team Sportstar
08 October, 2022 05:50 IST
FILE PHOTO - French driver Pierre Gasly will join BWT Alpine F1 from the 2023 Formula One season.

FILE PHOTO - French driver Pierre Gasly will join BWT Alpine F1 from the 2023 Formula One season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

AlphaTauri racer Pierre Gasly will join BWT Alpine F1 on a multi-year deal from the 2023 Formula 1 season, the French driver announced on social media on Saturday.

In his tweet, Gasly said, “A new chapter will start in 2023 with @AlpineF1Team. I am extremely excited to join the team on a multi-year deal and work our way to the top together.”

He further said, “I’d like to thank RedBull, Honda, and Scuderia AlphaTauri for the last amazing 9 years we’ve had together. Let’s keep doing our maximum and enjoy those last five races together.

Dutchman Nyck de Vries will take Gasly’s seat at AlphaTauri for the 2023 season with the team’s other driver being Japan’s Yuki Tsunoda.

The seat at Alpine was set to be vacated next season with two-time champion Fernando Alonso joining Aston Martin following Sebastian Vettel’s retirement.

Earlier, Oscar Piastri was reported to be Alonso’s replacement before the Australian driver announced his move to McLaren to fill Daniel Ricciardo’s seat.

The other driver for the Alpine team will remain Esteban Ocon who signed a deal till 2024 last season.

