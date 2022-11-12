Motorsport

Formula 1: Enzo Fittipaldi joins Red Bull F1 driver academy

Enzo, the grandson of two-time F1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi, is sixth in the Formula 2 championship after 13 of the season’s 14 races.

12 November, 2022 21:51 IST
Red Bull Racing Team Consultant Dr Helmut Marko and Enzo Fittipaldi pose for a photo prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil.

Red Bull Racing Team Consultant Dr Helmut Marko and Enzo Fittipaldi pose for a photo prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil. | Photo Credit: Jared C. Tilton

Brazil’s Enzo Fittipaldi said Saturday he will be a member of Red Bull’s Formula One driver academy.

The 21-year-old will help to develop both the Red Bull and AlphaTauri cars next year.

Enzo, the grandson of two-time F1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi, is sixth in the Formula 2 championship after 13 of the season’s 14 races.

“It is a great honor and a very important step in my career to join the Red Bull family,” he said on Instagram along with a picture of him shaking hands with Helmut Marko, the team’s advisor. “I am grateful for this opportunity.”

Brazilian media reported in October that Enzo had been approached by Alpine and Williams for a similar role.

Red Bull’s F1 academy has 11 members. Fittipaldi was also previously in Ferrari’s academy.

Pietro, Enzo’s brother, participated in free practice as Haas’ test driver last Friday in Mexico City, but has no job lined up for 2023.

Haas’ boss Guenther Steiner told reporters at Interlagos, where the Brazilian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, that Pietro is not expected to race for his team next year.

Pietro is the latest Brazilian driver to feature on the grid. In 2020, he replaced Romain Grosjean at Haas after the Frenchman was involved in an accident.

