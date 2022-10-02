Formula 1: Perez gets five seconds penalty; keeps Singapore GP win

Sergio Perez of Red Bull was reprimanded by race stewards after the Singapore Grand Prix and received a five seconds penalty for an incident on Lap 36. But the Mexican driver retained the win as he had finished seven seconds faster than second-placed Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.

Perez was penalised for not keeping a distance of ten car lengths from the safety car during lap 36 of the race and also was docked two penalty points for the infringement.

This was the Red Bull driver’s fourth win of his career and second of the season after Monaco.