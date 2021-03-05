Motorsport Motorsport Formula 1: Williams innovative car launch disrupted by hackers Williams was forced to abandon an augmented reality launch of its new Formula 1 car when its app was hacked. AP Oxfordshire 05 March, 2021 20:38 IST Williams have been bought by Dorilton Capital - Getty Images AP Oxfordshire 05 March, 2021 20:38 IST Formula One team Williams scrapped an "augmented reality" launch of its new car on Friday after its smartphone app was hacked.The British team, under new American ownership, instead planned to unveil its car with a more traditional launch later in the day."Williams Racing planned to reveal its 2021 challenger, the FW43B, via an augmented reality app later today," it said in a statement."However, sadly, because the app was hacked before launch, this will no longer be possible. We have subsequently removed the app from both the Apple App Store and the Android Google Play store." Portugal takes vacant May 2 slot on F1 calendar The team had hoped to let fans experience an innovative launch "during this difficult time when being able to bring in-person experiences directly to our fans is sadly not possible. We can only apologize that this has not been possible." Williams hopes to revive its fortunes under new ownership. In August, it was bought by American-based investment firm Dorilton Capital. The team finished rock bottom in the constructors’ standings in the past two seasons, scoring only one point from Robert Kubica's 10th-place finish in 2019. Azerbaijan Grand Prix to go ahead without spectators The season-opening GP in Bahrain is on March 28. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.