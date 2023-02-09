Formula E World Championship: After podium in Saudi Arabia, Jaguar TCS’ Sam Bird aims for ‘prime performance’ in Hyderabad

Under the night sky of Saudi Arabia, Jaguar TCS Racing driver Sam Bird kicked off his New Year in style by securing a third-place finish in his 100th race in Formula E.

The British driver who showcased the prowess and pace of the new Jaguar’s I-TYPE 6 during round three of the World Championship in Diriyah is now ready to get behind the wheel and enthral racing fans at the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix.

“The podium finish gives not just me, but also the whole team the momentum actually. We showcased some good speed, and efficiency last time but this is a completely different challenge though because we will be racing in the day in extreme temperature conditions whereas last time it was nice and cool. However, this time the tyres will be under different stress. We have a very efficient team and are confident of delivering a good result,” Bird told Sportstar in an exclusive chat at the Jaguar race garage on Thursday.

Before landing in India, Bird topped in Free Practice 1, made it through the qualifying duels and helped his team secure the fifth position in the team’s standings. Ahead of the race, the Brit said that he is in a ‘very good space’ and wants to make the most of the momentum he has gained from Diriyah.

“It is just the case of me hitting prime performance at the right time and if I can do this we can get a good result. Still very early in the season to be talking about points but I will stick to giving my prime performance, means P7 or P8, and that’s the target for the weekend. I believe in this team and if I can deliver, we should be fighting for some bigger points,” he said.

Body clock adjustment

It’s been 48 hours since the teams arrived in Hyderabad and the driver is yet to get adjusted to the time zone along with acclimatising to the heat and humid conditions. Battling dehydration is another challenge.

“Absolutely not. My body clock hasn’t adjusted. I am going to bed far too late and waking up too late and my system is yet to get synced with the current time zone. But from tonight things will be different and that’s the challenge we, as drivers, face. There will be a set of routines in place from tonight from diet to fluids and I will be ready for the first practice tomorrow,” he said.

Ahead of its Formula E debut, the 2.83km race circuit has been the most talked about in recent days and Bird, like other drivers, is excited to have a look and drive to get a feel of the track.

“I actually didn’t have a walk around yet and tomorrow we will do the track walk and we will get a better idea of how exactly the track is. The simulations have been good so far. Overall, we are ready for the race.”

“Turn three is the best area as after that we have a long straight leading into a hairpin. Drivers will defend on the inside and we could see quite a bit of tight overtaking and it will be a challenging and exciting one,” the 36-year-old said.

With 28 points from three rounds, Bird is currently fourth in the drivers’ standings, while his teammate Mitch Evans sits ninth. Speaking about his teammate, he said, “Mitch is a great teammate, great driver and a thorough professional and we both are ready for the weekend race.”

Designed to be lighter, more powerful and faster, engineers at the pit lane garage are at work to get the I-TYPE 6 ready for the race. It will be a new beast in the Gen3 era and Bird has only one wish. “I just hope she gets faster and I am sure the team will make her faster on the race day.”