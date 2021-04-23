Formula E partners with Star India for Indian subcontinent coverage

Formula E has announced a new multi-year media partnership with Star India on Friday to broadcast the electric motorsport series live across the Indian subcontinent.

Star Sports will provide exclusive coverage of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Maldives.

Following coverage of the Rome E-Prix earlier this month, each remaining qualifying and race will be shown on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, with live races, highlights, preview shows and other programming content also Star Sports’ television channels. Disney+ Hotstar will show all of this weekend’s DHL Valencia E-Prix qualifying and race sessions live, including a specific Indian race feed.

With Formula E gaining a strong following in the region, the fortunes of India’s Mahindra Racing team will be a natural focus for Star India’s coverage.

Mahindra - the only Indian manufacturer and team in the series - is eyeing to build on to the four race wins and 15 podiums it has achieved since joining Formula E as one of the ten founding teams.

Dilbagh Gill, Chief Executive Officer and Team Principal of Mahindra Racing said: “We are very excited that Formula E will be broadcast on Star Sports from this season onwards. We know that sports fans across India love to get behind their national teams, and now we will be able to bring edge-of-the-seat, unpredictable electric street racing to many more homes across the sub-continent. ”

Aarti Dabas, Chief Media Officer of Formula E, said: “Star, including Disney+ Hotstar, is the leading sports and entertainment platform across the Indian subcontinent, which has revolutionised the way sports are consumed in India across different genres of content. I am confident that this new partnership will engage more people in the most unpredictable racing series in the world, its world-class drivers and Formula E’s vision to accelerate sustainable human progress through the power of electric racing."

The Formula E season will resume action on Saturday in Valencia, Spain.