Formula One 2020: The records in sight for Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel

2020: The records in sight for Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel

Defending Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and his rival Sebastian Vettel could create and break the records for the most wins at the Grand Prix in 2020.

29 January, 2020 13:44 IST

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (right) and can equal Michael Schumacher's record seven titles should be win the 2020 Championship. - Getty Images

The 2020 Formula One season will get underway in March, with six-time world champion and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel likely to go head to head for the title once again.

Over the course of the season, the duo has a number of Grand Prix records in sight. Vettel has a total of three wins at the Australia Grand Prix and can equal the most number of individual wins achieved by Michael Schumacher and Lex Davison.

The German also has another record in his sight with the Bahrain Grand Prix giving him the chance to register his fifth victory and become the most successful driver there. Hamilton has won the Chinese Grand Prix six times and will look to better his record by winning his seventh title in this year's edition.

With four wins at the Spanish Grand Prix, Hamilton is the second-most successful driver. Michael Schumacher's six wins makes him the most successful. Hamilton has won the Hungarian Grand Prix seven times, which is already the most. He could add an eighth win when the race is held in July this year.