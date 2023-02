F1 Calendar 2023: Schedule, dates, time for Formula One races

The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), motorsports’ governing body, announced the calendar for the 2023 Formula One season starting from 5th March on Sunday in Bahrain.

Here is the list of races scheduled for this season.

The 2023 season will comprise six sprint races - Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, Austin (US Grand Prix) and Brazil.

Here is the full schedule - venues, tracks and start timings (in IST) for F1 2023 season.