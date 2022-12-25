Ferrari announced this week that its car for the Formula 1 2023 season, currently known as Project 675, will be released on February 14.

The Formula 1 team ended the previous season in second place in the Constructors’ Championship with 554 points. Red Bull Racing won the title.

The team was able to start the 2022 season well with Charles Leclerc winning two of the opening three races, to give the Scuderia its first race win since 2019. Even Carlos Sainz showed signs of promise, winning his first race at the British Grand Prix.

SAVE THE DATE: are you ready to fall in love? 😍 ❤ pic.twitter.com/kqO11NUEGO — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) December 22, 2022

However, tactical lapses and mechanical failures saw the Prancing Horse lose out to Red Bull eventually. Ferrari last won the constructor title in 2008.

The team’s result led to change in the leadership. Team Principal Mattia Binotto stepped down and was replaced by Fredric Vasseur.

Aston Martin and Alpha Tauri are the other teams to have announced the launch dates for their 2023 livery and cars.

The new season will start from March 5, kicking off with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

FORMULA ONE 2023 GUIDE