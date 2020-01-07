Max Verstappen signs new Red Bull deal to 2023

Max Verstappen has committed his future to Red Bull, signing a contract extension that runs until the end of the 2023 season.

Since becoming the youngest winner of an F1 race in his maiden season with the team in 2016, Verstappen has gone on to triumph in a further seven grands prix, while he managed a career-best placing of third in the 2019 drivers' standings.

Verstappen, whose previous deal was due to expire at the end of the 2020 season, will now remain with Red Bull for a further three campaigns as he seeks to deliver their first world title since Sebastian Vettel's fourth successive victory in 2013.

"I am really happy to have extended my partnership with the team," said the 22-year-old in a Red Bull media release.

"Red Bull believed in me and gave me the opportunity to start in Formula One, which I have always been very grateful for. Over the years I have grown closer and closer with the team and besides the passion from everyone and the on-track performance it is also really enjoyable to work with such a great group of people.

"Honda coming onboard and the progress we have made over the last 12 months gives me even more motivation and the belief that we can win together. I respect the way Red Bull and Honda work together and from all sides everyone is doing what they can to succeed.

"I want to win with Red Bull and our goal is of course to fight for a world championship together."