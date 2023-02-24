Motorsport

Sainz fastest on second day of Formula 1 testing

Of the 10 drivers on track in the morning session, Sergio Perez was seventh-fastest for Red Bull and Lewis Hamilton eighth for Mercedes.

24 February, 2023 17:58 IST
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. during pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. during pre-season testing in Bahrain. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. was fastest in the morning session of Formula One testing on Friday while American driver Logan Sargeant showed solid pace for Williams.

Sainz set the fastest time so far over the two days of testing. Sargeant was only .063 seconds adrift with a time set on the softest and fastest tires.

Times set in testing offer only a rough guide to a teams’ true pace for the season with the cars often set up in very different ways, sometimes with heavy fuel loads to imitate a full race distance. Title contenders may try to hide their actual pace from rivals, while smaller teams may chase publicity by aiming for fast times over a single lap.

