Formula E: Teams should invest in mental health experts, says former champion Vergne

Jean-Eric Vergne has a rare distinction in the history of Formula E as the Frenchman won back-to-back championship titles in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Fondly known as JEV in the motor racing circuit, Vergne, who will be racing alongside reigning Formula E World Drivers’ Champion Stoffel Vandoorne for DS PENSKE, has once again turned the spotlight on a subject that top athletes have talked about: ‘Mental health matters.’

Elite sport is gradually waking up from slumber and addressing mental health issues as top athletes cutting across sporting lines have expressed their fear of anxiety and depression.

Sport is brutal and athletes are vulnerable, constantly dealing with injuries and failures. The scrutiny and attention are relentless and in this age of 24-hour social media hotline, Vergne urged the motorsport industry to employ dedicated sports psychologists who can deal with the racing drivers’ rising insecurities.

“Motorsport is one of the toughest sports in the world and whether it may be Formula One or Formula E, in the end we drivers are racing at great speeds, and to put up performances day in and day out on the track demands a lot of physical fitness. But racing drains the driver mentally and we smell rubber almost all through the year. Mental health matters and it is a top priority and that should be addressed as soon as possible,” Vergne told Sportstar during an interaction at a city cafe.

Underlining the importance of consultation regarding career uncertainties and dealing with stress-related issues, Vergne said that he has hired a personal sports psychologist.

“I do personally consult a sports psychologist and there is no shame in admitting that but it’s sad we don’t have any support from the team or from the racing units and the culture is yet to come in motorsport. Drivers do get tired, mentally, as I said it’s draining, and to get help will be amazing. It’s time teams should invest in a dedicated mental health expert,” the veteran of 101 Formula E races said.

Explaining further the role of a psychologist, the DS PENSKE driver said: “What it does is that it helps you relax, look at things in a different perspective and take necessary actions in the right step to deal with it. If drivers aren’t fit mentally, it will take a toll on the physical aspect and eventually, it will have an effect on their performance. Mental health in racing needs to be addressed and that’s a top priority,” he said.

A racing driver lives his life in a suitcase, flying around the world, racing on different tracks, acclimatising to different time zones and conditions, meeting the expectation of corporate demands and then getting the desired results for his team. The drill gets repeated round the year, sometimes without seeing young families for months.

“A lot of the drivers stay away from their families for months and it’s difficult to be away from loved ones. From hotel to race track, dealing with other engagements and then back to hotel and order room service. It’s tough and taxing and this is where a sports psychologist helps in getting the right balance as that is really important,” he said.

Aged just four years old, Vergne started his racing career in 2000 and from karting, climbed up the ladder rather quickly. With the support from Red Bull, the Frenchman went on to prove his driving skills on the world stage by winning the 2010 British F3 championship. He made his Formula One test debut for Toro Rosso and then moved to Red Bull Racing before landing in the cockpit of Scuderia Toro Rosso.

“The pressure to perform is something that all of us deal (with) and it’s insane to be really honest. I know that as I have won two Formula E championships but it’s a new start when we head to the next racing destination. Winning one or two championships is okay but that doesn’t allow me to relax and take the next race easy. As professionals, we need to be on top of our game each time we step into the race car. It’s a fascinating life but at the same time, there are challenges that we face every weekend when we race,” Vergne, who participated in 58 Formula One Grand Prix races said.

“Pressure is constant and when we come to the World Championship it becomes all the more intense. But we have found ways to live with it,” he added.

In the hunt for his third Formula E title, the 32-year-old has the fire in his belly, the power of DS PENSKE engine and the mental toughness heading into the fourth round of the Hyderabad E-Prix. “I am ready and it’s going to be a good race. The simulations have been good and the new circuit will be exciting. Time to hit the track, again.”