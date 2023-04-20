Hyderabad, Chennai among six cities gearing up for four-stroke Go Karting series

The four-stroke karting series in India will commence on April 29 and will feature six rounds across different cities, with the finale on June 4 in Hyderabad.

“Participants aged 15 and above are eligible to compete, and the winner of the finale will receive a scholarship for the FMSCI National Karting Championship, which starts in July 2023. The scholarship covers training, a new kart, mechanic, and engineer, as well as the entry remains free,” Akhil Reddy, chairman and managing director of Racing Promotions Private Ltd, said.

“The competition, which is set to start on April 29th and 30th, 2023 at ECR Speedway in Chennai, will then move to Meco Kartopia in Bangalore, Speedway Thrissur in Thrissur, Ajmera Indikarting in Mumbai, F11 Karting in Delhi, and Chicane Circuit in Hyderabad,” he said.

The grand finale, which will take place at Chicane Circuit in Hyderabad, will feature 36 drivers from six cities. The format will include one practice session and one qualifying session and with nine drivers per batch.

There will be four qualifying heats, with the top five drivers from each heat qualifying for the semifinals. The top five drivers from each semifinal will then qualify for the grand finale.

The prize for each city’s top three winners includes a trophy, and the top six drivers from the overall series will receive a scholarship for the FMSCI National Karting Championship.

“Our commitment to supporting the growth and development of the sport in India is reflected in the scholarship opportunity for the winner of the finale, and we look forward to a thrilling and competitive series across the different cities,” Akhil said.

Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL) is the exclusive rights holder of 4W motorsports in India and is engaged in the business of developing IPs and organizing championships in motorsports.