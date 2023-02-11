Hyderabad E-Prix: Daruvala takes Tendulkar on a lap of circuit, other star cricketers attend

India’s star cricketers, including the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, were in the city to attend India’s first electric race during the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix Formula E race on Saturday.
Apart from the ‘Little Master’, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan too were seen at the race track.
Tendulkar, a self-confessed motorsport fan, was present at the inaugural Indian GP Formula One race in 2011 and famously waved the chequered flag.
Mahindra’s reserve driver and fellow Mumbaikar, Jehan Daruvala, took Tendulkar around a lap of the circuit in a Pininfarina Battista, an electric sports car.
Tendulkar later posted on social media about his experience, saying, “A sight to behold for a motorsport enthusiast like me. Had a wonderful time cheering for @MahindraRacing at the #HyderabadEPrix. Glad to see motorsport racing returning to India after a decade.”