Hyderabad E-Prix: Daruvala takes Tendulkar on a lap of circuit, other star cricketers attend

India’s star cricketers, including the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, were in the city to attend India’s first electric race during the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix Formula E race on Saturday.

Apart from the ‘Little Master’, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan too were seen at the race track.

Also Read Formula E: Evans clinches pole position in Hyderabad qualifying

Tendulkar, a self-confessed motorsport fan, was present at the inaugural Indian GP Formula One race in 2011 and famously waved the chequered flag.

Hyderabad: Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with Indian ckicket team player Shikhar Dhawan and during the Formula E World Championship, in Hyderabad, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: -

Mahindra’s reserve driver and fellow Mumbaikar, Jehan Daruvala, took Tendulkar around a lap of the circuit in a Pininfarina Battista, an electric sports car.

Tendulkar later posted on social media about his experience, saying, “A sight to behold for a motorsport enthusiast like me. Had a wonderful time cheering for @MahindraRacing at the #HyderabadEPrix. Glad to see motorsport racing returning to India after a decade.”