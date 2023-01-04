Hyderabad gears up for India’s first-ever Formula E race with over 22000 tickets up for sale

The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) is confident of hosting the Hyderabad leg of the Formula E World Championships in February.

The FMSCI and the Government of Telangana along with other regulatory bodies face a host of logistic challenges - from bringing in the fastest, lightest and most efficient electric race cars – the Gen3 to accommodating and catering to the needs of international teams.

From the exhilarating McLaren, and Maserati to the fast and furious Porsche, Jaguar and India’s very own Formula E team - the Mahindra racing, the New Year will see Hyderabad leaving a footprint on the racing map.

Logistically it’s challenging but we have the manpower and the expertise to host an event of Formula E scale. It’s our 50th year and hosting a World Championship is the icing on the cake. — FMSCI president Akbar Ibrahim to Sportstar

The Hyderabad E Prix will be held in the city on February 11 and as many as four special jumbo jets will be ferrying race cars and different types of equipment to the city.

The 2.8 km street circuit track with a total of 18 turns nestles along the picturesque Necklace Road on the banks of the Hussain Sagar lake, with the iconic Gautam Buddha statue at the backdrop.

The track was tested during the twin races of the Indian Racing League (IRL) in November and FMSCI president Akbar Ibrahim said that the association along with the government is ready to host the marquee event.

The last time an international racing event was held in India was way back in 2013 when the Buddh International Circuit hosted the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix in October. | Photo Credit: AP

“Four jumbo jets will be bringing in the cars and pieces of racing equipment and we are confident of hosting a successful Hyderabad E Prix.

Logistically it’s challenging but we have the manpower and the expertise to host an event of Formula E scale. It’s our 50th year and hosting a World Championship is the icing on the cake,” Akbar, who was present in the city for the launch of ticket sales told Sportstar in an exclusive chat.

Also Read 100 days countdown to India’s first Formula E Race

The last time an international racing event was held in India was way back in 2013 when the Buddh International Circuit hosted the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix in October.

And come February, racing fans from across the globe will witness a spectacle as Hyderabad will become the first Indian city to host a Formula E race.

Speaking about the event, the president said that the Hyderabad E Prix won’t be a one-off event and that India holds the right to host the event till 2026.

“We do have the rights and it’s going to be on a large and grand scale. We understand the importance of hosting such a prestigious event and we are working closely with other departments for smooth conduct. We do have a contract and it’s not a short-term event,” Akbar said.

A total of 11 teams and 22 drivers will be seen participating in season nine of the world championship where cars will clock up to speeds in excess of 300 kmph. The activity at the pit lane will be hectic as usual but in the absence of fuel.

“It will be different from a Formula one pit lane and we already have plans in place to create pit lanes where the cars can be easily charged. Every minute detail is being taken care of and there are around 400 people who will be involved in conducting the event,” Akbar said.

The cars in the Formula E race are expected to will clock up to speeds in excess of 300 kmph at Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

For enhanced technical expertise, the FMSCI is conducting a couple of programmes where race marshals and other racing crew members will undergo different simulations that will come in handy on race day.

Also Read FIA boss wants to start process for more teams to enter F1

The street circuit witnessed chaotic scenes during the first round of the IRL as fans bore the brunt of a communication breakdown between the organisers and the government authorities.

The lack of foot-over bridges saw racing enthusiasts and on-lookers crossing the race track with some even entering the pit lane, which is strictly off-limits for the general public.

“This time there will be a second line of defence and we will make sure that no such incidents happen.

Two more foot-over bridges are being constructed and we are taking all the measures to ensure only race officials, drivers and concerned people are present on the race track. Safety-wise there won’t be any compromise and we are working in tandem with all the involved agencies to ensure such things don’t happen,” Akbar stated.

Ticket Sales

Around 22,500 tickets are up for sale with prices starting from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000, with the qualification slated on February 10th and the main event the following day.

The grandstand tickets are priced at Rs 1,000, the charged grandstands at Rs 3,500, Rs 6,000 for the premium grandstands and tickets for ace grandstands are available at Rs 10,000.

(L-R) Dilbagh Gill, CEO, Ace Nxt Gen , Arvind Kumar, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD, Government of Telangana, Akbar Ebrahim, president Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India and Kiran Rao G, Project Head, Ace Nxt Gen during the launch of ticket sales for the Formula E World Championships in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Hyderabad is proud to welcome everyone to the first-ever Formula E World Championship to be held in India. We are now among the few cities in the world to host the event which will help project Hyderabad as the best-chosen global destination for E-mobility and related manufacturing,” said Arvind Kumar, special chief secretary Government of Telangana.

In addition to the viewing from stands, the government has also planned to install big screens across the city where fans can witness the race from multiple locations. The countdown has begun.