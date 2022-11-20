Motorsport

Indian Racing League 2022: Accident sees street circuit race postponed and shifted to Chennai

V.S. Aravind
Hyderabad 20 November, 2022 21:02 IST
Race stewards pack off the equipment after the Indian Racing League 2022 street circuit race was called off in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V.S. Aravind

One of the Bangalore Speedsters racer lost control of his car. Navigating a sharp bend near the Hussainsagar corner, the driver couldn’t manoeuvre his car in the right direction and crashed into the barricade.

The much-anticipated Indian Racing League (IRL) 2022 failed to last the distance as the street circuit race was called off in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The race, which began at 3:20 PM IST, lasted just 10 minutes after one of the Bangalore Speedsters racer lost control of his car and was involved in an accident. Navigating a sharp bend near the Hussainsagar corner, the driver couldn’t manoeuvre his car in the right direction and crashed into the barricade.

Thankfully, the driver quickly ejected from the cockpit and walked off towards the pitlane and didn’t suffer any major injury.

Soon after the incident, a boom truck entered the race track as restless fans hoped for a resumption. However, there was no official announcement till about one hour after the incident as news trickled down that the race has been called off.

“There was an incident with one car, and as a matter of abundant precaution and advice from FMSCI stewards and FMSCI along with the RPPL technical team, we have postponed the races to further investigate the incident,” a RPPL spokesperson said.

The postponed race will be held in Chennai. Despite repeated enquiries, the organisers didn’t provide any information regarding the rescheduled programme.

