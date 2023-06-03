Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Jakarta ePrix: Maserati’s Gunther grabs maiden pole

The German driver set a time of 1:08:141 and had a comfortable gap over Dennis, whose best effort was three-tenths slower than Gunther’s.

Published : Jun 03, 2023 11:30 IST , JAKARTA - 1 MIN READ

S. Dipak Ragav
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Maximilian Gunther of Maserati MSG took his maiden pole in the 2023 Jakarta E-Prix.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Maximilian Gunther of Maserati MSG took his maiden pole in the 2023 Jakarta E-Prix. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Maximilian Gunther of Maserati MSG took his maiden pole in the 2023 Jakarta E-Prix. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Maximilian Gunther of Maserati MSG Racing took his maiden pole position ahead of Jake Dennis in the Avalanche Andretti Formula E for race one of the Jakarta ePrix, the double-header on Saturday morning. The German driver set a time of 1:08:141 and had a comfortable gap over Dennis, whose best effort was three-tenths slower than Gunther’s.

However, the big loser in qualifying was championship leader Nick Cassidy who crashed out in the first session finishing fifth in his group and will now start tenth in the race later in the afternoon.

ALSO READ
Mahindra Racing hopes to get back to scoring points in the Jakarta ePrix

Gunther topped the first part of qualifying and breezed past his teammate Edoardo Mortara in the quarterfinals of the duel format with a comfortable gap of three-tenths of a second. He defeated Porsche driver Pascal Wehrlein by nearly four-tenths of a second in the semifinals.

The Maserati driver kept improving his lap time and was on song throughout the session. Wehrlein, who is second in the championship, 20 points adrift of the leader, will line up third, while Jean-Eric Vergne will start fourth. Wehrlein will look to make the most of the opportunity in the first race, especially with his chief rival Cassidy down in tenth to bridge the gap in the title race.

The Mahindra drivers, though, had a forgettable outing with Lucas di Grassi and debutant Roberto Merhi set to start 21st and 22nd after they finished at the bottom of their respective groups in the first part of qualifying. Merhi replaced Oliver Rowland ahead of this weekend’s race in Jakarta after the British driver and the team ended their association by a mutual agreement.

Related Topics

Formula E /

Jakarta /

Mahindra Racing /

Lucas di Grassi /

Team Mahindra

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jakarta ePrix: Maserati’s Gunther grabs maiden pole
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. IPL 2023: Five uncapped Indian players who set the season alight
    Lalith Kalidas
  3. ‘Nothing matters’: Attitude adjustment helps Tsitsipas rediscover his rhythm
    Reuters
  4. What is the FA Cup: History, the magic and the records
    Team Sportstar
  5. Greater stability will boost Australian hopes, says Labuschagne
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Jakarta ePrix: Maserati’s Gunther grabs maiden pole
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Hyderabad-based Racing Promotions to build five street racing circuits in India by 2025
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. TVS launches Racing Experience Centre to build future motorcycling champions in India
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Mahindra Racing hopes to get back to scoring points in the Jakarta ePrix
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. F1: Stroll has just been unlucky, says Alonso
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jakarta ePrix: Maserati’s Gunther grabs maiden pole
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. IPL 2023: Five uncapped Indian players who set the season alight
    Lalith Kalidas
  3. ‘Nothing matters’: Attitude adjustment helps Tsitsipas rediscover his rhythm
    Reuters
  4. What is the FA Cup: History, the magic and the records
    Team Sportstar
  5. Greater stability will boost Australian hopes, says Labuschagne
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment