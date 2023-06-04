Jakarta International ePrix: Maserati’s Gunther wins race from Pole

Published : Jun 04, 2023 15:31 IST , Jakarta - 2 MINS READ

Maximilian Gunther of Maserati MSG Racing, leads Jake Dennis, Avalanche Andretti Formula E, Porsche 99 X Electric Gen3 and Mitch Evans, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 during the second race of Jakarta International ePrix. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Maximilian Gunther had one of the perfect weekends as he romped home to victory from pole position in the second race of the Jakarta ePrix round of the Formula E championship here on Sunday.

The Maserati driver has been on song the whole weekend topping the practice sessions and every session in both qualifying events on Saturday and Sunday to take two pole positions.

While he couldn’t convert the pole to win in the first race and had to settle for third, on Sunday, the German driver was untouchable as he left the pursuing pack way behind.

Jake Dennis kept things interesting during the race’s first half but, like on Saturday, had to settle for second place, while Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans finished a distant third.

In the qualifying session early in the morning, Gunther was sublime as he topped the first part of qualifying in which eight drivers competed before breezing past the duels stage of quarterfinals, semifinals and the final to earn his second pole position of the weekend.

At the start, Gunther got away cleanly while Dennis braved an attack from Evans, with the top three holding positions for the first few laps.

Gunther dropped to third briefly when he went for attack mode - where drivers leave the track to gain more power to use later in the race. Dennis, who followed suit, managed to come out ahead of Gunther, gaining a position.

Evans dropped to third from the lead after his attack mode but immediately got past Gunther and looked good for a win. However, the German fought back on the next lap and got ahead of the Jaguar driver.

During the second round of attack modes, Dennis took it first before Gunther, but this time the German driver got the jump on Dennis and sprinted away into the distance.

When Evans took his attack mode, he fell back behind Dennis and slowly lost touch with the top two.

Meanwhile, Pascal Wehrlien, who won the first race on Saturday, finished sixth but crucially took the championship lead. Wehrlien was involved in a clash with championship leader Nick Cassidy when the latter bumped from behind and paid the price for it finishing out of the points and surrendering his lead.

Mahindra Racing’s Lucas di Grassi and Roberto Merhi finished a lowly 14th and 17th, respectively.