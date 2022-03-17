Jehan Daruvala aiming for strong start in make or break season

Indian racer Jehan Daruvala heads into his third season of the Formula 2 championship, beginning in Bahrain this weekend, fully aware that it is a make or break year for his Formula 1 dream.

The 23-year-old's target is to win the title, having finished 12th and seventh in 2020 and 2021 respectively. Having done two seasons with Carlin, the Red Bull Racing junior has moved to reigning champion Prema.

The Mumbai-born has a strong record at the Sakhir desert track, winning his first Formula 2 race at the venue in 2020 in his debut season before following it up with a podium last year.

Having set the second-fastest time of pre-season testing here, Jehan heads into the weekend as one of the favourites. Prema has won in Bahrain in three of the last five seasons.

"I can't wait to go racing again. Getting some time off at the end of last year was good and I'm now raring to get the season underway. Bahrain is where I took my first Formula 2 win, it's a track that suits my driving style and I'm pretty sure we can do well there again," said Jehan.

"The competition will be tough but we came away in a strong position from testing, I'm feeling at home with the team and we go into the weekend confident that we can get some big results," he added.

He will hit the track on Friday for practice and qualifying. The weekend's sprint race will be held on Saturday with the main feature race scheduled for Sunday before the start of Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix.