Daruvala creates history with breakthrough win in F3 Asian Championship

India’s top racer Jehan Daruvala created history in the Formula 3 Asian Championship, scoring a breakthrough victory for Mumbai Falcons, an all Indian-outfit, in Abu Dhabi on Thursday evening.

He started from pole and led every lap to comfortably win the first race in the second round of the continent’s premier championship. Daruvala had a good start from first, but Isack Hadjar managed to pull alongside Jehan before braking into the first corner. Jehan out-braked Hadjar and held his lead exiting the corner.

TVS Racing clinches 2020 Indian National Rally Championship

Later, Guanyu Zhou was on a charge and overtook Hadjar and reduced the gap with Jehan to under 0.7 seconds. But the Indian reeled off a series of quick laps to increase his lead to three seconds before posting the fastest lap of the race. It gives him pole position for race two on Friday.