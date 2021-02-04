Motorsport Motorsport Daruvala creates history with breakthrough win in F3 Asian Championship India’s top racer Jehan Daruvala created history in the Formula 3 Asian Championship, scoring a breakthrough victory for Mumbai Falcons, an all Indian-outfit, in Abu Dhabi on Thursday evening. Team Sportstar 04 February, 2021 22:08 IST Daruvala started from pole and led every lap to comfortably win the first race in the second round of the Formula 3 Asian Championship. - Special arrangement Team Sportstar 04 February, 2021 22:08 IST India’s top racer Jehan Daruvala created history in the Formula 3 Asian Championship, scoring a breakthrough victory for Mumbai Falcons, an all Indian-outfit, in Abu Dhabi on Thursday evening.He started from pole and led every lap to comfortably win the first race in the second round of the continent’s premier championship. Daruvala had a good start from first, but Isack Hadjar managed to pull alongside Jehan before braking into the first corner. Jehan out-braked Hadjar and held his lead exiting the corner. TVS Racing clinches 2020 Indian National Rally Championship Later, Guanyu Zhou was on a charge and overtook Hadjar and reduced the gap with Jehan to under 0.7 seconds. But the Indian reeled off a series of quick laps to increase his lead to three seconds before posting the fastest lap of the race. It gives him pole position for race two on Friday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos