Jehan Daruvala looks to build on Jeddah gains in Melbourne

India’s Jehan Daruvala will be hoping to conjure up some Melbourne magic and score a repeat of his Jeddah double podium as the Formula 2 championship heads to the historic Albert Park circuit for the first time.

The 24-year-old, who races for Dutch team MP Motorsport, was the only driver to finish both races of the Jeddah round in the top three.

The podium reignited Jehan’s championship hopes, propelling him to fifth in the overall standings and the young Indian will be looking to build further momentum behind his title tilt at the lakeside street track this weekend.

Jehan, who is in his fourth Formula 2 season, said, “It’s a historic and challenging track and it’s great to see it join the F2 calendar. None of us have ever raced around here before so the learning curve will be incredibly steep.

“Nevertheless, it’s going to be the same for everyone. For our part, we’ve just focused on ourselves and prepared the best we can. Variable weather, with rain expected on Friday and Saturday, will add an extra element of unpredictability and excitement to the mix.” The 5.2-km long Albert Park circuit in the heart of Melbourne predominantly comprises medium speed corners, fast straights and a handful of tight, twisting turns.

The track layout, which has hosted Formula One since 1996, was tweaked last year to aid overtaking. Formula 2, as a support series to Formula One, will race around that same layout, which will also feature four DRS zones to further improve overtaking.