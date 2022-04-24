Indian racer Daruvala finishes second in Formula 2 sprint race

Indian racer Jehan Daruvala finished second in the Formula 2 sprint race in Imola on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who drives for Prema Racing in F2, finished behind Hitech Grand Prix's Marcus Armstrong, while the third position was taken by Daruvala's teammate Dennis Hauger.

"The race wasn't easy for sure, I was trying to put him (Armstrong) under pressure but I was never quite close enough to place an attack," Daruvala told fiaformula2.com.

The podium finish gave Daruvala eight points, taking his season's tally to 33 and helping him jump three places to third in the driver's standings.

Daruvala started from third position on the grid after finishing eighth in Friday's qualifying session.

The starting grid of sprint race in F2 is determined by reversing the top 10 finishers in qualifying. However, for Sunday's feature race, Daruvala will start from eighth, as per his final position in qualifying.