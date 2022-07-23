Jehan Daruvala finishes second in F2 French GP sprint

Indian driver Jehan Daruvala finished second in Formula 2 French Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday.

This is Daruvalu’s sixth podium finish of the season.

The 23-year-old driver, who is backed by Red Bull and drives for Prema Racing, started from pole position and led for first 15 of the 21 laps before Carlin’s Kiwi racer Liam Lawson overtook him.

However, Daruvala will begin the feature race on Sunday from the fifth row on the grid after finishing 10th in Friday’s qualifying session.

More to follow...