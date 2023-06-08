Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Button ready to rumble with NASCAR at Le Mans

The 2009 Formula One world champion is driving a special NASCAR entry at the Sarthe circuit with seven-times Cup champion Jimmie Johnson and former 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller.

Published : Jun 08, 2023 16:53 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Jenson Button made his NASCAR debut in March.
FILE PHOTO: Jenson Button made his NASCAR debut in March. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jenson Button made his NASCAR debut in March. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jenson Button is ready to rumble when NASCAR meets Le Mans on the centenary of the world’s greatest sportscar race this weekend.

The 2009 Formula One world champion is driving a special NASCAR entry at the Sarthe circuit with seven-times Cup champion Jimmie Johnson and former 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller.

The trio share a modified Hendrick Motorsports Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 stock car as a ‘Garage 56’ entry highlighting future technology.

Button, who made his NASCAR debut in March, said the car would not be taking anyone by surprise.

ALSO READ
Key joins Alfa Romeo F1 team as technical director

“It sounds even louder than a Cup car. That’s what’s going to blow people away. You’ll be able to hear the car coming from a mile off. It is so loud,” he told reporters recently.

“I’ve actually had different earplugs made to take the noise of the engine.

“It’s that low rumble of a V8 that’s pretty awesome. It will make you smile. If you’re out on track and you hear it come past, it will make you smile. It will also make you smile because it’s so big compared to everything else that’s racing out there.

“People will just hear it. The sound of it will blow their minds.”

The NASCAR entry is not competing for any class win -- although given it is one of a kind it will feel like a win if it finishes -- but is there to mark the 75th anniversary of the U.S. stock car series.

It already won its first battle on Tuesday, with the mechanics beating all the GTE teams in a pitstop challenge, despite being the only one using a manual jack to raise the car.

ALSO READ
French Open 2023: Improved Muchova looks to upset Sabalenka

Button described the Chevrolet as a stock car on steroids, removed from those around it on the track but definitely not too quick.

Some of the high speed corners will be a handful, the Briton added, but he hoped to be able to race towards the middle of the pack.

“We don’t want to get in the way of people’s races but we’re still there to perform, still there to finish and as high up as we possibly can,” he said.

The Hendrick Motorsports team was nearly four seconds faster than the top GTE Am car in Wednesday’s first qualifying and 37th of 62 entries.

Related Topics

NASCAR /

Le Mans /

Jensen Button

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 2: Australia 410/7 (107 overs) - India eyes wickets before Lunch after Starc falls
    Team Sportstar
  2. Button ready to rumble with NASCAR at Le Mans
    Reuters
  3. Global Chess League: Nepomniachtchi spearheads Balan Alaskan Knights squad
    Team Sportstar
  4. French Open 2023: Improved Muchova looks to upset Sabalenka
    Sahil Mathur
  5. Liverpool signs midfielder Mac Allister from Brighton
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Button ready to rumble with NASCAR at Le Mans
    Reuters
  2. Spanish rider dies at Isle of Man TT races
    Reuters
  3. LeBron James to flag away centenary Le Mans 24 Hours race
    Reuters
  4. Dominant Verstappen ripping through the F1 record books
    Reuters
  5. Formula 1: Perez need not put pressure on himself, says Horner
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 2: Australia 410/7 (107 overs) - India eyes wickets before Lunch after Starc falls
    Team Sportstar
  2. Button ready to rumble with NASCAR at Le Mans
    Reuters
  3. Global Chess League: Nepomniachtchi spearheads Balan Alaskan Knights squad
    Team Sportstar
  4. French Open 2023: Improved Muchova looks to upset Sabalenka
    Sahil Mathur
  5. Liverpool signs midfielder Mac Allister from Brighton
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment