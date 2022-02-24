JK Tyre national racing grand finale this weekend

Even as the big boys of rallying go into the opener of the national championship, the racing stars will fight it out for honours in the final round of the 24th JK Tyre FMSCI National racing at the Kari Motor Speedway championship in Chettipalayam here this weekend.

It has been quite a wait for these young guns but they have worked hard over the last couple of months to stay in shape and keep their form intact. After three exciting rounds at this very venue, Vishnu Prasad (MSport) will look forward to seal the title in the premier Formula LGB4 class. But there are multiple former national champions such as Sandeep Kumar and T.S. Diljith (both Dark Don Racing) to make it tough on a fast-flowing track.

Ashwin Datta and Arya Singh of Dark Don and Amir Sayed (Ahura Racing) will further make it hot for the experienced Vishnu from Chennai, who for once has displayed calmness under pressure. It is only a couple of points that separate these top stars and that’s going to make it for an interesting battle.

But Ruhaan Alva (MSport) may not be in a pressure cooker situation as the FLGB drivers. He is sitting pretty at the top of the table in the JK Tyre Novice Cup followed by his teammate Jaden Pariat (56pts) of Guwahati, who has shown lots of promise the whole season through.

The JK Tyre Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, which made its debut, may well throw in a few surprises. Anish D. Shetty (Hubli) and Thrissur duo Anfal Akdhar and Allwin Xavier have battled hard for the top spot on the podium. They may well go full throttle for one last time in the final round.