MotoGP: Injury rules former champion Joan Mir out of Argentina Grand Prix

MotoGP: "After a morning medical check, Joan Mir was declared unfit for the Argentina GP by MotoGP and circuit medical staff due to cranial and cervical trauma," Honda said.

02 April, 2023 19:45 IST
Honda Spanish rider Joan Mir.

Honda Spanish rider Joan Mir. | Photo Credit: AFP



Former MotoGP world champion Joan Mir will miss Sunday’s race in Argentina due to injuries suffered in the sprint, his Honda team announced.

“After a morning medical check, Joan Mir was declared unfit for the Argentina GP by MotoGP and circuit medical staff due to cranial and cervical trauma,” Honda said.

The Spaniard, who won the MotoGP title in 2020, crashed in the opening lap of Saturday’s sprint won by Brad Binder.

FILE PHOTO: Honda Spanish rider Joan Mir in action.

FILE PHOTO: Honda Spanish rider Joan Mir in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

During the medical tests, he experienced feelings of nausea and dizziness, and will now return to Europe and prepare for the Grand Prix of the Americas at Austin.

The news is a big blow for Honda who is already missing six-time world champion, Marc Marquez, injured in the season-opener in Portugal last weekend.

Mir’s absence reduces the usual 22-rider grid at the Termas de Hondo circuit to 17 with Marquez, Enea Bastianini, Spanish veteran Pol Espargaro and Miguel Oliveira all nursing injuries from Portimao.

Marquez’s younger brother Alex starts from the pole with defending champion and winner of last week’s sprint and main race Francesco Bagnaia on the front row after qualifying in third.

