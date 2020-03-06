Motorsport Motorsport Jorge Lorenzo comes out of retirement, to race in Catalan Grand Prix Jorge Lorenzo retired from racing in November, but the former MotoGP champion will be back on the grid for the Catalan Grand Prix. John Skilbeck 06 March, 2020 13:38 IST Jorge Lorenzo will make a comeback to the track at the Catalan Grand Prix in June. - Getty Images John Skilbeck 06 March, 2020 13:38 IST Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo will come out of racing retirement to compete at the Catalan Grand Prix in June.The 32-year-old Spaniard will be a wildcard entry with the Monster Energy Yamaha team, for whom he has been employed as a test rider in the 2020 season.RELATED| Marc Marquez tells brother Alex to 'earn' Repsol Honda contract renewal Lorenzo said in a video posted on Twitter: "After some weeks thinking about it, yesterday I decided I would participate at the Catalunya GP."I'm really looking forward to it and I hope to see you all there." I HAVE AN IMPORTANT THING TO ANNOUNCE... #MotoGP #Yamaha pic.twitter.com/P5knxYsFK3— Jorge Lorenzo (@lorenzo99) March 5, 2020 Lorenzo has begun his test-rider role with a series of outings on the YZR-M1 bike. His premier class world titles came in a nine-year stint with Yamaha.RELATED| Fernando Alonso to race for McLaren at Indy 500 He could not achieve similar levels of success during subsequent short spells with Ducati and Repsol Honda, and last November saw Lorenzo announce he would be quitting racing.The Catalan Grand Prix takes place just outside Barcelona, with this year's edition scheduled for June 7. Lorenzo has won the race five times in his MotoGP career. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos