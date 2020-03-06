Jorge Lorenzo comes out of retirement, to race in Catalan Grand Prix

Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo will come out of racing retirement to compete at the Catalan Grand Prix in June.

The 32-year-old Spaniard will be a wildcard entry with the Monster Energy Yamaha team, for whom he has been employed as a test rider in the 2020 season.

RELATED| Marc Marquez tells brother Alex to 'earn' Repsol Honda contract renewal

Lorenzo said in a video posted on Twitter: "After some weeks thinking about it, yesterday I decided I would participate at the Catalunya GP.

"I'm really looking forward to it and I hope to see you all there."

Lorenzo has begun his test-rider role with a series of outings on the YZR-M1 bike. His premier class world titles came in a nine-year stint with Yamaha.

RELATED| Fernando Alonso to race for McLaren at Indy 500

He could not achieve similar levels of success during subsequent short spells with Ducati and Repsol Honda, and last November saw Lorenzo announce he would be quitting racing.

The Catalan Grand Prix takes place just outside Barcelona, with this year's edition scheduled for June 7. Lorenzo has won the race five times in his MotoGP career.