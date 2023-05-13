Kalle Rovanpera leads as Evans crashes out of Portugal Rally

Finn Kalle Rovanpera took control after day one of the Rally of Portugal on Friday as world championship co-leader Elfyn Evans crashed out.

Welsh driver Evans, who shared the lead before the race with Toyota team-mate Sebastien Ogier, went off the gravel road in the penultimate stage while in sixth position.

Eight-time world champion Ogier is only competing in a partial programme this season with the French driver skipping the Portuguese race but will be back in action in Sardinia in early June having already won in Monte Carlo and Mexico.

If Evans’s car can be repaired before Saturday morning, he can still hope to score points in the championship in the last special, the “Power Stage”, on Sunday.

World champion Rovanpera won four of the day’s eight stages and is well positioned to take advantage this weekend as he is just one point behind Ogier and Evans in the overall championship standings.

Drivers negotiated tricky conditions with many punctures on the rocky roads, including Estonian Ott Tanak, who was sixth at the end of the day, more than a minute behind Rovanpera.

France’s Pierre-Louis Loubet had powered to the fastest time in the opening special but was delayed following a fire from the exhaust of his M-Sport/Ford.

At the end of the day he was in fourth, some 27 seconds behind the leader.

Spaniard Dani Sordo, who also only takes part in certain rallies this year for Hyundai, was second at the end of the day, 10.8 seconds behind the leader ahead of another Hyundai driver, Belgian Thierry Neuville.

Competitors have to cover seven specials on Saturday and four on Sunday, the last of which will be the “Power Stage”.