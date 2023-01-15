Motorsport

Kevin Benavides wins Dakar Rally motorbike title for second time

Argentinian rider Kevin Benavides won the Dakar Rally motorbike title for a second time as the historic endurance race came to an end on Sunday in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Red Bull KTM Factory Team’s Kevin Benavides.

Red Bull KTM Factory Team’s Kevin Benavides. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 34-year-old 2021 champion edged out Australian Toby Price by 43 seconds with Skyler Howes of the United States finishing third, according to race organisers Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO).

Benavides trailed two-time champion Price by 12 seconds entering Sunday’s 14th and final stage.

However, he produced a sterling ride to win the stage and post a time 55 seconds faster than his 35-year-old rival.

The cars category is due to finish a bit later with Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah on course for a fifth win.

