KMS50 Racing: Anindith, Sohil rule the roost

Anindith Reddy (Rayo Racing) and Sohil Shah (MSport) displayed lots of guts on their way to winning the marathon 50-lap battle in their respective categories in the KMS50 Grand Prix racing at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore on Sunday.

After the riders scorched the track, it was time for the 50-lap showdowns for the Indian Touring Cars/Super Stock and Formula cars. The sparse crowd was waiting just for that since morning. And when it all began, they burst into raptures.

Anindith and his teammate Dhruv Mohite, on a Volkswagen Polo, raced to a quick lead against veteran racing stars and further went on to finish one-two. Septuagenarian D. Vidyaprakash stunned all by finishing third.

“It was a different race format and was pretty exciting. We knew it was all about being consistent and managing the car and tyres. We clocked some good times the first five laps and settled into a nice rhythm from where we could call the shots,” said Anindith.

The 31-year-old from Hyderabad said he felt absolutely fine inside the car but a bit dehydrated out of it.

Dr. Shivani Pruthvi, the lone lady in the fray in Super Stock class, said it was challenging. “I never knew I could it pull it off but then it feels fantastic and amazing to have completed the task.”