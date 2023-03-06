Motorsport

Kush Maini impresses on Formula 2 debut

After setting the sixth fastest time in qualifying, Maini finished seventh in the sprint race on Saturday before finishing fourth in the feature race on Sunday.

PTI
SAKHIR, BAHRAIN 06 March, 2023 15:21 IST
SAKHIR, BAHRAIN 06 March, 2023 15:21 IST
FILE PHOTO: The Indian collected 14 points from the weekend.

FILE PHOTO: The Indian collected 14 points from the weekend. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After setting the sixth fastest time in qualifying, Maini finished seventh in the sprint race on Saturday before finishing fourth in the feature race on Sunday.

Indian racer Kush Maini produced an impressive drive on his Formula 2 debut to finish fourth in the feature race here.

After setting the sixth fastest time in qualifying, Maini finished seventh in the sprint race on Saturday before finishing fourth in the feature race on Sunday.

The Indian collected 14 points from the weekend.

It was a forgettable outing for Jehan Daruvala, who is into his fourth season.

He did well to finish sixth in the sprint race before struggling to 17th in the feature race.

“It was a nerve-wrecking session. I knew from testing and since I’ve driven this car that it suits my driving style, and I know that the Campos cars are really good. I knew that if we put everything together, we could be in the mix and that’s what made it more stressful,” said Maini.

Maini stands fourth in the drivers’ championship after round 1. The next race will be held in Saudi Arabia from March 17-19 as a support event to Formula 1.

Read more stories on Motorsport.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Danke Seb - Sebastian Vettel bids farewell to F1 after fabled career

Explained: What Audi joining Formula One means?

F1 2022 season so far: How have teammates fared against each other?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Memorable Michael Schumacher moments

India Baja 2017: Day two in photos

India Baja 2017: Day one in photographs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us