Kush Maini scores first points in F3

Kush Maini finished fifth in the Feature Race in Imola to score his first points in the FIA Formula 3 Championship on Sunday.

Racing at the historic Imola circuit, Maini's weekend was hampered by changing weather conditions during the weekend's qualifying session, which was interrupted by a red flag with five minutes remaining. The Omega-Seiki and JK Racing backed driver qualified in 10th place.

On Saturday, MP Motorsport driver Maini started the Sprint race third on the Grid and was involved in battles in the top 5 when an unlucky drive-through penalty jeopardized his Sprint Race, with the Indian eventually finishing 20th.

READ: Indian racer Daruvala finishes second in Formula 2 sprint race in Imola

However, with conditions mixed once again due to a downpour that occurred on eve of the race, Maini put in a tenacious drive that saw him make up five positions to finish fifth and secure 10 points for his championship.

"It's been another weekend of a lot of learnings and I'm glad we were able to finish the weekend so strongly," Maini said.

"Fifth is a more accurate reflection of our potential, and I'm confident we could have finished in the top five if other factors had aligned in the Sprint Race”

“Nonetheless, I'm pleased with the outcome and grateful to MP Motorsport, as well as my sponsors J.K. Racing and Omega Seiki Mobility for their support.”

The F3 series will next move to the Barcelona race track in Spain on May 20-22.