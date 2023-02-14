Motorsport

Ahead of 5th season in F1, Lando Norris says time has flown

The British driver has always had more experienced teammates — first Carlos Sainz Jr., then Daniel Ricciardo. This season he will be joined by the youngest driver on the grid, 21-year-old Australian Oscar Piastri.

AP
14 February, 2023 14:04 IST
14 February, 2023 14:04 IST
FILE PHOTO: McLaren driver Lando Norris celebrates in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 25, 2021.

FILE PHOTO: McLaren driver Lando Norris celebrates in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 25, 2021. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The British driver has always had more experienced teammates — first Carlos Sainz Jr., then Daniel Ricciardo. This season he will be joined by the youngest driver on the grid, 21-year-old Australian Oscar Piastri.

Lando Norris is becoming a Formula One veteran at the age of just 23 as he enters his fifth season with McLaren, but it doesn’t feel that way.

The British driver has always had more experienced teammates — first Carlos Sainz Jr., then Daniel Ricciardo. This season he will be joined by the youngest driver on the grid, 21-year-old Australian Oscar Piastri.

Also Read
Fernando Alonso says Aston Martin “will not be happy with second”

“A long journey, it feels like it’s gone extremely quickly,” Norris said as McLaren launched its car Monday.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s been five years, or four and a half. Another new season, new car, new teammate, so a lot of new challenges this season.” Norris emphasized the new MCL60 car, named for the team’s 60th anniversary, builds on last year’s car rather than being a radical new design.

“Lovely to see the evolution from last year, subtle things but all to try and help it move in the right direction and help us take steps forward. So, looks good. The real question is answered in a few weeks when I get to be behind the wheel,” he said.

“To call this my first F1 car is going to be pretty special,” said Piastri, who makes his F1 debut with McLaren after an acrimonious contract dispute with Alpine last season.

In August, Alpine announced Piastri would drive for the team in 2023 only for the 2021 Formula Two champion to deny it in a social media post.

McLaren was fifth in the constructors’ championship last year with one podium finish for Norris as his then-teammate Ricciardo struggled to score more than a handful of top-10 finishes.

Also Read | Formula 1: Norris expects FIA U-turn on F1 drivers speaking out

New team principal Andrea Stella was cautious about the team’s expectations for 2023.

“In terms of performance expectations, we remain realistic for the short term. We will see where we are in Bahrain at the test and the first race. Independently of that, we have good developments in the pipeline, so we remain optimistic for the season ahead,” he said.

Read more stories on Motorsport.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Danke Seb - Sebastian Vettel bids farewell to F1 after fabled career

Explained: What Audi joining Formula One means?

F1 2022 season so far: How have teammates fared against each other?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Memorable Michael Schumacher moments

India Baja 2017: Day two in photos

India Baja 2017: Day one in photographs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us