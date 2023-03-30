Motorsport

Hamilton sees himself at Mercedes until ‘last days’

Hamilton is out of contract at the end of the year and speculation about his future is already rife as Mercedes struggle to recapture their past dominance.

Reuters
30 March, 2023 17:25 IST
30 March, 2023 17:25 IST
Having won six championships through a golden run with Mercedes, Hamilton failed to win a race last year, his first season without one.

Having won six championships through a golden run with Mercedes, Hamilton failed to win a race last year, his first season without one. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hamilton is out of contract at the end of the year and speculation about his future is already rife as Mercedes struggle to recapture their past dominance.

Lewis Hamilton will only leave Mercedes if he feels he has nothing left to give it but would rather see out his “last days” with the Formula One team, the seven-times world champion said on Thursday.

Hamilton is out of contract at the end of the year and speculation about his future is already rife as Mercedes struggle to recapture their past dominance.

However, Hamilton said he felt “amazing” about his future with the outfit.

“I continue to feel very much at home in this family,” the 38-year-old Briton told reporters at Albert Park.

“I see myself with Mercedes until my last days, to be honest.

Also Read
Hamilton welcomes court judgement against Piquet for using racist, homophobic comments

“I have amazing allies within the team, great relationships here.

“Just as long as I can continue to help drive the team forward, really contribute ... if there’s ever going to be a point where I feel like I’m unable to do that that, it’s time for a youngster to come in.”

Having won six championships through a golden run with Mercedes, Hamilton failed to win a race last year, his first season without one.

Neither he nor team mate George Russell managed a podium in this year’s season-opening races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso placing third behind both Red Bull drivers at each.

Mercedes has admitted it got its car concept wrong and have gone back to the drawing board.

Hamilton described the current package as a “little bit better” than last year’s car, which was prone to bouncing, but said it could take the whole season to extract the performance from it to catch Red Bull.

“I’m aware that it can take a long time to catch the car ahead. You look at the Red Bulls, it’s just going to continue to evolve,” he said.

Read more stories on Motorsport.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Danke Seb - Sebastian Vettel bids farewell to F1 after fabled career

Explained: What Audi joining Formula One means?

F1 2022 season so far: How have teammates fared against each other?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Memorable Michael Schumacher moments

India Baja 2017: Day two in photos

India Baja 2017: Day one in photographs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us