Marquez wary of ‘career-ending’ danger of quick return

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez admitted Thursday that he could have put his “career in danger” had he returned from his latest surgery at this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

The 30-year-old hasn’t raced since the season-opener in Portugal when he crashed out on the second lap from pole position.

He then underwent hand surgery, his fifth surgery since crashing in Jerez in 2020.

“I had hoped to be able to resume here this weekend but in the end the decision not to run was unanimous and easily taken by the doctors,” Marquez said.

“The risk of jeopardising the benefits of the operation was too great.”

Marquez has missed subsequent races in Argentina and the United States while his Honda seat this weekend will be taken by compatriot Iker Lecuona.

“The doctors forecast a recovery period of six to eight weeks so returning at Le Mans (for the French Grand Prix) in two weeks seemed more realistic,” added Marquez.

“I will do everything to achieve this but it’s not 100% certain. Injuring myself again where I had surgery could have endangered the rest of my career.”

When he does return, Marquez will have to serve a double long-lap penalty following his Portugal crash.

He came off his bike on the second lap, taking out Aprilia’s Miguel Oliveira after colliding with the Ducati of compatriot Jorge Martin.

Honda is in the process of appealing the decision. “This subject is secondary for me because I am focused on my recovery,” said Marquez.

“The worst penalty is to have injured myself and to have missed three races.”