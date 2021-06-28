Maverick Vinales to leave Yamaha at end of MotoGP season

Spanish rider Maverick Vinales will leave Yamaha at the end of the MotoGP season, cutting short his two-year contract, the team said on Monday.

Yamaha said it was Vinales' request to leave the team. Reports in Spain say the 26-year-old, who is in his fifth year with the Japanese team, has reached an agreement to join Aprilia next season.

Yamaha Motor Racing's Managing Director Lin Jarvis said in a statement: "It is with sadness that we will say farewell to Maverick at the end of the year.

"We are in the middle of our fifth season together and over the years we have achieved many highs but also had to manage many lows."

Vinales's tensions with his team were on show at the German MotoGP on June 20 when he finished last.

Vinales started Sunday's Dutch MotoGP in pole position but finished second to Frenchman Fabio Quartararo.

At Yamaha, he has won eight races and been on pole position 13 times.