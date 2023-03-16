Verstappen struck by illness ahead of Saudi Grand Prix

Double world champion Max Verstappen has delayed his arrival at this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix by 24 hours due to a stomach illness and will miss Thursday’s media day.

But the 25-year-old Dutchman confirmed in a tweet that he is “feeling fine again” and, having delayed his flight to Jeddah, will instead arrive for practice on Friday.

Feeling fine again, after not being fit for a few days because of a stomach bug. Therefore, I unfortunately had to postpone my flight for a day, so I won't be on the track until Friday. See you in Jeddah! — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) March 16, 2023

His Red Bull team also tweeted to confirm Verstappen’s absence.

“Max has been suffering from a stomach illness over the past few days and with the agreement of the FIA will not be present on track today,” said the team.

After victory in a crushing Red Bull one-two at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Verstappen leads the drivers’ championship ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez.