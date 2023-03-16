Motorsport

Verstappen struck by illness ahead of Saudi Grand Prix

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Double world champion Max Verstappen has delayed his arrival at this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix by 24 hours due to a stomach illness and will miss Thursday’s media day.

JEDDAH 16 March, 2023 17:57 IST
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Double world champion Max Verstappen has delayed his arrival at this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix by 24 hours due to a stomach illness and will miss Thursday’s media day.

But the 25-year-old Dutchman confirmed in a tweet that he is “feeling fine again” and, having delayed his flight to Jeddah, will instead arrive for practice on Friday.

His Red Bull team also tweeted to confirm Verstappen’s absence.

“Max has been suffering from a stomach illness over the past few days and with the agreement of the FIA will not be present on track today,” said the team.

After victory in a crushing Red Bull one-two at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Verstappen leads the drivers’ championship ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez.

