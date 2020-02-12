Max Verstappen tests new Red Bull RB16 at Silverstone

Red Bull revealed the new RB16 on Wednesday as Max Verstappen put the 2020 car through its paces at Silverstone.

The British-based team finished third in last year's Formula One constructors' championship, with Verstappen winning three races on the way to also taking third place in the drivers' standings.

Amid high hopes for the new campaign, which will see Verstappen and Alex Albon team up, the Red Bull cars will once more be powered by Honda engines.

Verstappen was the driver charged with taking the RB16 around the Silverstone track, with Albon waiting for his turn next week in Barcelona.

Rolling with the race spec Silverstone's shining on the RB16 #ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/5vTo8pZT0c — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 12, 2020

The team has been buoyed by 22-year-old Dutch star Verstappen last month agreeing a new contract keeping him with Red Bull until the end of the 2023 season.

Albon, watching on from trackside, caught an admiring glimpse of Verstappen roaring past the pits and said on the team's Twitter page: "The car is looking pretty good. Quite fast, quite fast."

Speaking last week, team principal Christian Horner said of the new car: "The lessons we learned last year have been carried over from RB15 to RB16.

"We also have stability in the team and that, alongside the momentum we built over the second half of last year, means we're in a very good place to mount a strong challenge this year."