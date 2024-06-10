MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Max Verstappen wins third straight Canadian Grand Prix

The 25-year-old Dutchman started second in the rain alongside pole-sitter George Russell, took control early as the sun came out and dominated again at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Ile Notre-Dame in the Saint Lawrence River.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 07:48 IST , MONTREAL - 1 MIN READ

AP
Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the 2024 Canada Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal.
Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the 2024 Canada Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the 2024 Canada Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix for the third straight year on Sunday, the Red Bull star’s 60th Formula 1 victory and sixth in nine races this season.

The 25-year-old Dutchman started second in the rain alongside pole-sitter George Russell, took control early as the sun came out and dominated again at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Ile Notre-Dame in the Saint Lawrence River.

Canadian Grand Prix: Russell takes pole with same time as Verstappen

Verstappen finished more than three seconds ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris in the 70-lap race on the 2.71-mile (4.36-kilometer) road course.

Mercedes took the next two spots, with Russell third and seven-time Montreal winner Lewis Hamilton fourth.

Last year in Montreal, Verstappen started from the pole and led every lap. He has won the last three world championships.

Verstappen started second Sunday on a tiebreaker after having the same lap time as Russell in qualifying on Saturday. Russell got the pole because he posted the time first.

Related Topics

Max Verstappen /

Canadian Grand Prix

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gulveer Singh breaks Avinash Sable’s 5000m National Record in Portland
    Team Sportstar
  2. Max Verstappen wins third straight Canadian Grand Prix
    AP
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan team requires major surgery, says PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi
    PTI
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Senegal wins, Tunisia draws to lead World qualifying groups in Africa
    AFP
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: I try to stay in the present, says Bumrah after India beats Pakistan in low-scoring thriller
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Max Verstappen wins third straight Canadian Grand Prix
    AP
  2. Marc Marquez joins Ducati factory team on two-year deal
    Reuters
  3. F1: Perez extends contract with Red Bull, joins Verstappen until 2026
    Team Sportstar
  4. Motorsport weekend wrap: Dixon wins chaotic IndyCar Detroit GP, Ocon to leave Alpine F1
    Kavita Menon
  5. F1: Esteban Ocon to leave Alpine at end of 2024 season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gulveer Singh breaks Avinash Sable’s 5000m National Record in Portland
    Team Sportstar
  2. Max Verstappen wins third straight Canadian Grand Prix
    AP
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan team requires major surgery, says PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi
    PTI
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Senegal wins, Tunisia draws to lead World qualifying groups in Africa
    AFP
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: I try to stay in the present, says Bumrah after India beats Pakistan in low-scoring thriller
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment