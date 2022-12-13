Formula 1: McLaren appoints Andrea Stella as team principal

McLaren appointed Andrea Stella as their Formula One team principal on Tuesday in place of Andreas Seidl after the German joined Swiss-based Sauber as replacement for Ferrari-bound Frederic Vasseur.

Also Read Ferrari appoints Vasseur as Formula One team boss

“We can confirm the appointment of Andrea Stella as our new F1 Team Principal with immediate effect, with Andreas Seidl leaving the team for a new challenge,” McLaren said in a statement.

Sauber run the Alfa Romeo team, which will become the factory Audi outfit in 2026.

The extraordinary merry-go-round of team bosses was kicked off in November when Mattia Binotto handed in his resignation as Ferrari principal. Williams are also looking for someone new after announcing on Monday the departure of Jost Capito.

Stella, a former performance engineer for Michael Schumacher and Kimi Raikkonen at Ferrari, was promoted from an executive director role at McLaren Racing.

“I am on this journey with a team full of talent, experience, racing spirit and dedication,” Stella said after his appointment.